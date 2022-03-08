$111.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report $111.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $370.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $375.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.68 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

