Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

