Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.70.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$76.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,967,672 shares in the company, valued at C$104,335,807.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,845,982.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

