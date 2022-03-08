Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.86. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.31 and a 12-month high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

