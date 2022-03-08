AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$28.94 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$19.78 and a 1 year high of C$29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

