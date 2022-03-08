Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.