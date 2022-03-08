Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Up 5.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.45. 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 74,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.51.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

