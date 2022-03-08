Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

