Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.