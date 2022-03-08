Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.21 on Monday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,443 shares of company stock worth $567,502. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.