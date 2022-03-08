Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.43.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.
About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
