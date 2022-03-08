Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

