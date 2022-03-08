Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

