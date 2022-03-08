Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

