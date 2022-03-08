FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

