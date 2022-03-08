Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$234.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJT. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock opened at C$153.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.83. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$153.49 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.