Head to Head Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Visteon alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Holley.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79% Holley N/A 7.89% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 0.99 $41.00 million $1.44 67.76 Holley $692.85 million 2.29 -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Visteon beats Holley on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.