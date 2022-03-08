Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £501,364.40 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).

LON AV opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.38. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.54).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

