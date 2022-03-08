Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £501,364.40 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).

LON AV opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.38. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

