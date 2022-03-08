Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

