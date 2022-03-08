BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

