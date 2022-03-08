Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RYN stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

