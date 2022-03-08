Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.15). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,472 ($32.39), with a volume of 185,361 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.27) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.83) to GBX 3,290 ($43.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,238 ($42.43).

The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,842.66.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($42.66) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($146,460.27).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

