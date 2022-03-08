The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.27.

TD stock opened at C$97.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$79.57 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

