Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.