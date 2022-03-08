Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
