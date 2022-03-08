Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.31. Primero Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31.
About Primero Mining (TSE:P)
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.