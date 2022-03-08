Short Interest in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expands By 26.5%

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NATI stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

