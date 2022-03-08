Short Interest in GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Rises By 26.9%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. GPT Group has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

