Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Grows By 26.7%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,005,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,732.0 days.

CNPPF stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNPPF. Citigroup raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

