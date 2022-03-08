Share Buyback Program Authorized by Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,168 shares of company stock worth $5,388,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

