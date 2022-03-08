Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will announce its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

