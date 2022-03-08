Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will announce its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.
About Ebix (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
