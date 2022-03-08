Wrap Technologies (WRAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WRAP stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.75.
WRAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
