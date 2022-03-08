Wrap Technologies (WRAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.75.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 12,952.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 123,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

