Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axsome reported narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Revenues were nil. The company submitted an NDA for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is under review with decision expected in April 2022. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio likely by next year. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. The deficiencies identified in the AXS-05 NDA and extension of its review period by the FDA raise concerns. Any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

