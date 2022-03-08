Jefferies Financial Group Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $588.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $529.00 to $588.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $477.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.53. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.