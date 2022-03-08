Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $36.22 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

