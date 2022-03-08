Morgan Stanley Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $355.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $173.10 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.