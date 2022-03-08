Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NeoGenomics (NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2022 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

2/28/2022 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $30.00.

1/12/2022 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -163.80 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

