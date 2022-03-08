Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.