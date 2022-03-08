Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

