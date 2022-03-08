StockNews.com Upgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GoPro stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

