Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE:HOV opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

