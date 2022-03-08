Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE:HOV opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
