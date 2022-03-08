Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Russel Metals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

