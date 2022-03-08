Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

