Raymond James Trims WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WHF. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

