Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.53 on Friday. Nokia has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

