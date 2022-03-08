Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Interface by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

