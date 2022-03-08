Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of SIX opened at $36.64 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $12,827,250 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

