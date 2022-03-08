Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $18.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.31 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

