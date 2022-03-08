Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

