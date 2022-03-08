Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 799,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of TGSNF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.