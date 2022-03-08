Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 799,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of TGSNF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSNF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.