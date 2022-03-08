FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.72. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 169,780 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FreightCar America by 701.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

